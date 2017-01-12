Bystanders stop assault of clerk at Lone Rock convenience store

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- Richland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the battery of a clerk at a convenience store in Lone Rock.

They say a Fitchburg man, identified as John Overshiner, III, age 29, went into D&Z's One Stop just after 5:30 a.m. Monday morning, and reportedly was acting "out of his head."

He grabbed the clerk at the S. Oak Street business and wrestled her to the ground, before two delivery drivers who were in the store at the time pulled Overshiner off the clerk and held him on the ground until deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office says Overhsiner resisted deputies, breaking one of their body cameras before he was taken into custody.

The clerk was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.