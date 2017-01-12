Wisconsin's Lavelle selected No. 1 in NWSL Draft

Former Badgers star Rose Lavelle didn't have to wait long to hear her named called at the National Women's Soccer League Draft. She was taken No. 1 overall by the Boston Breakers. It was the first time a Wisconsin student-athlete had been selected No. 1 overall in their respective sport's professional draft.

Lavell was a three-time All-American for the Badgers. She was also a four-time first-team All-Big Ten selection.