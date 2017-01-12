Dozen Rock County Deputies combing rural backroads for missing Town of Beloit senior

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- An expanded ground search is underway for a missing Town of Beloit man.

84-year-old Stuart Austin vanished last Tuesday.

He went to lunch with a relative in Madison, but never made it back home.

Thursday afternoon, a dozen Rock County deputies started targeting a corridor between Highway 51 and 213.

"We don't have any information as to where he's at," Captain Todd Christiansen said.

But Austin did like the roads less traveled.

"He didn't like traveling on the interstate," Captain Christiansen said. He says that's why his deputies have joined the search.

"Possibly could have gotten stuck or hung up where he [Austin] couldn't get out," Captain Christansen said.

Cookesville property owner Richard Rosman is keeping an eye out for any sign of the senior as Rock County investigators pass out flyers and urge property owners to check their lands.

"Everyone is concerned," he said. "Everyone watches out for one another here," Rosman added.

He says the back roads can be dangerous.

"Steep ditches, there's wooded areas, there's marshes, a car could get gobbled up if it went down the wrong slope without a doubt," he added.

Rosman says it's not the first time it's happened.

Back in 2015, 80-year-old Allen Brown was found dead in his SUV near Highway 59.

Captain Christiansen says he just wishes he had some answers.

"It's discouraging that we're not getting any leads in one direction," he added.

If you have seen Austin's 2013 Lincoln MKS, you are urged to call 911.