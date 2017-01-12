Prison sentence for man captured with drone after crime spree

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Monroe man whose crime spree was cut short when a drone led authorities to him was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Judge Nicholas McNamara gave 22-year old Marquis Phiffer five years in prison, departing from the terms of a plea bargain last year, and recommendations for more leniency Thursday. After Phiffer's conviction last year and as he awaited his sentence, he cut off an electronic monitoring bracelet and ran away for months, until his capture by Madison Police officers in October.

In June 2015, Phiffer stole an SUV from its owner at a west Madison parking lot, robbed a gas station attendant in Middleton, and crashed into a woman's sedan after a high speed chase with authorities, before the drone spotted him in the tall weeds of a Middleton pond.

Phiffer apologized Thursday to his victims and said he's had a long battle with a heroin addiction.



"First of all, want to say 'Sorry' to everyone who was involved in this crime, affected by my selfish actions," Phiffer said.



Assistant District Attorney Andrea Raymond urged a three year sentence for Phiffer, less than the five year sentence she could have argued for under the terms of the plea agreement before Phiffer's escape. Raymond cited unspecified information in a department of corrections' investigation into Phiffer's past for her more lenient recommendation.



"I vehemently disagree with what they've proposed," McNamara said of the joint recommendation from Raymond and Phiffer's attorney, Amber Lucsay.

"That's the last message you need to get right now," McNamara told Phiffer.



McNamara acknowledged Phiffer's drug addiction, but said Phiffer's actions went beyond the influence of narcotics. "You're just more dangerous than just a simple heroin addict."

"You are not safe in the community right now," McNamara said.



Phiffer's prison sentence will be followed by eight years of extended supervision.









