Madison man faces trial over group home shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man faces trial for the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a group home.

A judge Thursday bound over Ali Hassan for trial after a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say Hassan fatally shot Fatoumata Jallow last month.  Jallow had filed a work place complaint against Hassan.  Authorities say Hassan also wounded another co-worker in the incident.

Investigators say cognitively-impaired group home residents witnessed the shootings.
 

