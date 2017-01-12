Madison man faces trial over group home shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man faces trial for the fatal shooting of a co-worker at a group home.

A judge Thursday bound over Ali Hassan for trial after a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say Hassan fatally shot Fatoumata Jallow last month. Jallow had filed a work place complaint against Hassan. Authorities say Hassan also wounded another co-worker in the incident.



Investigators say cognitively-impaired group home residents witnessed the shootings.

