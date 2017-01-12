New Green Bay mental health hospital to open next week

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — A new mental health hospital is set to open next Tuesday in Green Bay.

Willow Creek Behavioral Health is a 72-bed facility offering in-patient and out-patient care, and partial hospitalization. It will offer mental health services through a geriatric center, treat children, and offer free mental health assessments to anyone who asks.

WKOW's Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Willow Creek has about 80 employees right now. They hope to increase that number to 250 within a year and a half. Once they get to that mark, they’ll be able to take care of roughly 3,000 people a year from our area.

“That’s huge because when somebody calls a psychiatric facility for help and they’re told, ‘we can’t get you in for 3 to 6 months,’ that’s a huge problem,” say Barb Gerarden of the Green Bay Police Department. Gerarden is the department's temporary mental health officer.

Green Bay Police say they took nearly 600 people into custody last year who were going through a mental health crisis.