Sisters save $50,000 for college by selling root beer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A pair of Milwaukee teens are thinking outside the box to help pay for their college education.

WKOW'S Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports 19-year-old Haley Jurena and her younger sister are the young entrepreneurs whose faces adorn the label on bottles of "Haley & Annabelle's Vanilla Root Beer," which is sold in any of the five Soup Market restaurants in Milwaukee.

"It's funny when people like my friends send me pictures when they are at the Public Market, like 'Hey I'm drinking your root beer," and I say, "Oh that’s funny," 14-year-old Annabelle Jurena said.

WISN reports the girls have grown up making and selling the drink with the goal of saving money for college. Each bottle of root beer costs $2.25, with the proceeds going toward a fund that the girls will split.

So far, they’ve sold 60,000 bottles and have added in a diet version along the way. The family says they've saved about $50,000 for college.

Haley is about to start her second semester at the University of Minnesota. Annabelle has a few more years but said she's considering studying to become a special education teacher or a pediatrician.