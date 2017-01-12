Wisconsin Humane Society adopts out its smallest dog ever

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- This little pup won't be taking up much space in her new her forever home.

Thumbelina the 3-month-old Chihuahua pup was adopted Thursday by Brent and Jenny Stache of Oak Creek. The couple said she'll join their other 5 pound Chihuahua and that they're thrilled to be able to give the little girl a new home.

Weighing in at just 1.54 pounds, Thumbelina isn't expected to weigh much more than 2 pounds once full grown.

WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports normally, veterinarians at the Wisconsin Humane Society spay or neuter a cat and dog when they reach 2 pounds, but an exception was made in Thumbelina's case since she never reach that weight.

The Wisconsin Humane Society says Thumbelina is the smallest dog ever adopted from their facility.

The Chihuahua was surrendered to the Humane Society's Racine Campus before Thanksgiving because her family was unable to care for her. A foster family cared for her until the Stache family came along.