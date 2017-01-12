Three arrested in Richland County drug investigation

LONE ROCK (WKOW) -- Authorities in Richland County have arrested three people as part of a drug investigation.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says on Monday, January 9, multiple units, including the Richland Center Police Department and the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on a residence in the Village of Lone Rock.

The search warrant was executed after a drug investigation.

Three people were arrested on drug charges. 22-year-old Tyler S. Fashun, 36-year-old Allen L. Gholson, and 19-year-old Brettlyn Harvell all face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II narcotic, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.