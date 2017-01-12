Hy-Vee recalls candy products due to potential Salmonella contamination

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WKOW) -- Hy-Vee is recalling a number of candy products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Hy-Vee says it learned of the potential contamination after Palmer Candy Company announced a limited recall of certain chocolate products after it was informed by its supplier, Valley Milk Products LLC, that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Here are the products affected and their UPC codes:

Chocolate Almond Bark, 4 oz. -- UPC: 026133400000

Chocolate Almond Bark, 12 oz. -- UPC: 026133300000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 4 oz. -- UPC: 026131900000

Chocolate Almond Pretzels, 12 oz. -- UPC: 026131800000

Crème De Menthe Almond Bark, 12 oz. -- UPC:026266300000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle, 12 oz. -- UPC: 026267400000

Dazzled Peanut Brittle Tub, 8 oz. -- UPC: 026267300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 10”, 16 oz. -- UPC: 026139100000

Holiday Candy Tray, 12”, 32 oz. -- UPC: 026139300000

Holiday Candy Tray, 16”, 48 oz. -- UPC: 026139500000

Holiday Candy Tray, 18”, 64 oz. -- UPC: 026139700000

Peppermint Bark, 4 oz. -- UPC: 026133800000

Peppermint Bark, 12 oz. -- UPC: 026133700000

Peppermint Bark Tub, 9 oz. -- UPC: 026267900000

9” Candy Tray, 16 oz. -- UPC: 026138000000

12” Candy Tray, 32 oz. -- UPC: 026138100000

16” Candy Tray, 48 oz. -- UPC: 026138200000

9” Cookie & Candy Tray, 16 oz. -- UPC: 026138600000

12” Cookie & Candy Tray, 32 oz. -- UPC: 026138700000

16” Cookie & Candy Tray, 48 oz. -- UPC: 026138800000

The candy trays were distributed to all of Hy-Vee’s 242 grocery stores across its eight-state region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The product comes in a plastic container with a clear lid. The sell-by date range for all items is between Jan. 26, 2017 and Feb. 23, 2017. The sell-by date can be found at the top of the product label.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

If you bought any of these products, you should throw them away or return them to your local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Anyone with questions should call Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.