Hot-shooting Badgers blitz Ohio State

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points, rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 16 and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 97-83 on Saturday in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
Jesse Winker doubled home the go-ahead runs with his first major league hit, and the Cincinnati Reds overcame two more homers by Eric Thames for a 7-5 victory on Saturday, ending the Milwaukee Brewers' four-game winning streak.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
Eric Thames homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-4 Friday night.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
At 5-5, the Brewers reached .500 for the first time since April 15 of last year.More >>
The Milwaukee Bucks will tip off the 2017 NBA Playoffs in Toronto on Saturday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m. (CT), the league announced last night. Milwaukee will host its first two home playoff games at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Thursday, April 20 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 22 (2 p.m.).More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
Product testing for the peas by the State of Florida found they were contaminated with listeria bacteria.More >>
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand frozen peas.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Crews in Clark County were able to put out a fire at the famous Bellagio Hotel and Casino late Thursday night.More >>
Doctors in Wisconsin say influenza is still widespread, even though it peaked several weeks ago.More >>
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.More >>
Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday at age 57, his publicist says, after battling leukemia. He is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.More >>
A Wausau boy received a special gift after a heartwarming act of kindness.More >>
Newly-released video shows gunshots narrowly missing a young girl.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say robbery was the motive of a man charged in the killing of a criminal court judge outside his Chicago home.More >>
