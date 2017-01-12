Oreo added inside Cadbury eggs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oreo added inside Cadbury eggs

Posted: Updated:

IRELAND (WKOW) -- A popular Easter treat just got a little sweeter.

Oreo has been added inside the Cadbury egg, to create the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'N' Spoon Oreo.

Twitter account @CadburyIreland tweeted the new item will be in stores in January, but it isn't yet available in the U.S.

Mondelez International is the parent company of Cadbury.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.