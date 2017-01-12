Oreo added inside Cadbury eggs

IRELAND (WKOW) -- A popular Easter treat just got a little sweeter.

Oreo has been added inside the Cadbury egg, to create the Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg 'N' Spoon Oreo.

Twitter account @CadburyIreland tweeted the new item will be in stores in January, but it isn't yet available in the U.S.

Mondelez International is the parent company of Cadbury.