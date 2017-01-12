Plow driver goes the extra mile to help man stranded in wheelcha - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plow driver goes the extra mile to help man stranded in wheelchair

MENASHA (WKOW) -- A snow plow driver in Menasha went the extra mile during the latest storm to help a stranded driver.
    The driver happened to be in a motorized wheelchair, stuck at the intersection of Milwaukee and Main Streets.
    When plow driver Jim Koffarnus came upon him Wednesday, he helped push him out of the snow, then went off his scheduled route and plowed a path for two blocks so the man could get home.
     "Had to get him home. I didn't want him to get hurt or anything like that. I'm just glad the guy is home safe and I could help him out," Koffarnus told WBAY.
    Koffarnus says he happened to be in the right place at the right time and was just doing his job.

