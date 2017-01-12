Variety gets credit for WI farm land value increase - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Variety gets credit for WI farm land value increase



LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin farm land is now worth an average of more than $2,000 an acre.
    That's about a two percent increase from 2015 to last year.
    Most other Midwest states saw a drop in farm land value last year because of low commodity prices, according to the USDA farm value report.
    But, experts say Wisconsin's value rose because farmers raise a wider variety of crops and more farm land is also used for hunting and other recreation.

