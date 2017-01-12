Police officer stops car driven by man having medical emergency

GERMANTOWN (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin police officer is being hailed as a hero after a frantic effort to stop a runaway driver.

Callers reported a driver weaving through traffic during rush hour in Germantown Wednesday.

Police tried to stop the slowly moving car, but it eventually crossed the center line, heading for oncoming traffic and it jumped the curb.

The squad pulled in front of the car, stopping it.

It turns out the driver was having a medical emergency.

His daughter says her dad is diabetic.

"His blood sugar was 45 and the doctor says a lot of people go unconscious when it goes that low. I'm just so grateful that nobody was hurt, that he wasn't hurt," Charlotte Martin told WISN.

Martin says her 77 year old dad is recovering.

She says he doesn't know how he ended up in Germantown, north of Milwaukee.