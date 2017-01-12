UPDATE: Bought Milk? Deadline approaches in $52M price fixing settlement

Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash on the 400 block of S. Park St. Saturday night that killed a pedestrian, and injured two others. Police say the driver, who also sustained serious injuries, appears to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, and is currently in police custody. The victim, a 24-year-old Madison woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries. The driver's...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash on the 400 block of S. Park St. Saturday night that killed a pedestrian, and injured two others. Police say the driver, who also sustained serious injuries, appears to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, and is currently in police custody. The victim, a 24-year-old Madison woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries. The driver's...More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Jakubowski has been returned to the Rock County jail to await further court action.More >>
Joseph Jakubowski, the subject of a nationwide manhunt, remains in federal custody after his initial court appearance in Madison Friday afternoon.More >>
Though authorities received several hundred tips about Jakubowski over the past week, it was a retired clinical psychologist who actually came face to face with the suspect on his land.More >>
The nationwide manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski came to an end on a piece of rural property in Vernon County Friday.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
guns stolen, arrest, Robert Ambrose, Lincoln Elementary School, JanesvilleMore >>
Authorities have arrested a 55-year-old man whom they believe stole a gun and hid it near the area of Lincoln Elementary School.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>