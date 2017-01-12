UPDATE: Bought Milk? Deadline approaches in $52M price fixing settlement

UPDATE (WKOW) -- For those of you who drink milk, the deadline to make claims in the $52 million class action settlement is tonight!

The suit alleges that some dairy co-ops and others conspired to fix prices by reducing the size of their herds, thus raising the price of milk.

Anyone who bought milk any time since 2003 is eligible to get in on the settlement. Anyone interested in filing a last minute claim can go here (www.boughtmilk.com).

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've bought milk in the last decade in Wisconsin, you're eligible to receive cash from a $52 million dollar class action lawsuit settlement.

However, time is running out, anyone who is eligible has until January 31st to participate in the settlement. Anyone who purchased fresh milk products in certain states since 2003 is eligible. Wisconsin is one of those states.

The $52 million dollar settlement comes from a previous lawsuit that was filed, accusing milk co-ops and others of conspiring to raise milk prices by reducing the size of their cow herds.

Dairy Marketing Policy Specialist and UW-Madison Professor Emeritus Robert Cropp says there was very little price impact to the average consumer from the alleged price fixing.

"This was done when milk prices were low, so retail prices had come down," said Cropp. "You're talking about four or five cents, you're not talking about a big increase in the price to a consumer."

The lawsuit administrator estimates anyone who is eligible could get anywhere between a few cents to 70 dollars back in cash. The amount of cash rewarded depends on the number of people who participate to receive the money.

Other than a jug of Milk, the class action also covers anyone who purchased fresh milk products such as yogurt, cottage cheese, sour cream, half and half or cream cheese.

There is no receipt or proof of purchase required to apply online.