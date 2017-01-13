Man arrested for OWI after tailgating state patrol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested for OWI after tailgating state patrol

Posted: Updated:

LODI (WKOW) -- A 49-year-old man from Lodi was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for his 6th OWI offense.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, The State Patrol DeForest Post says Michael Dale Larson was driving on Highway 60 near Reynolds Road in Lodi and tailgating an unmarked State Patrol unit.  Officials say Larson then passed the unit in a "no passing zone."

Larson was pulled over and arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.