Man arrested for OWI after tailgating state patrol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a deadly crash on the 400 block of S. Park St. Saturday night that killed a pedestrian, and injured two others. Police say the driver, who also sustained serious injuries, appears to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, and is currently in police custody. The victim, a 24-year-old Madison woman, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but did not survive her injuries. The driver's...