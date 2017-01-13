Bike mechanic starts Madison nonprofit giving free bikes to kids in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've got some bikes in the garage your kids have grown out of, you can help give them to a kid in need.

“Nobody rides a bike for the first time and doesn't smile,” says Andy Quandt, owner of The Bike Mobile, which is a van he travels in to fix people's bicycles. But demand for bike repair isn't exactly high in the winter.

To fill his time, Quandt decided to start a chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz in Madison. You donate old bikes, volunteers repair and refurbish them, and they're given to a kid in need. The organization is already successful in other parts of the country, especially Minneapolis, where thousands of bikes have been given away.

“I think we all remember the first time we rode our first bikes, and got our first bikes,” says Quandt. “It's something that everybody remembers. It represents freedom, it represents the ability to be mobile."

People dropped off old bikes at SSM Health/Dean Group locations Saturday. It's not too late to help if you missed the collection drive. Click here for more information.