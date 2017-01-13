Bike mechanic starts Madison nonprofit giving free bikes to kids - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bike mechanic starts Madison nonprofit giving free bikes to kids in need

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've got some bikes in the garage your kids have grown out of, you can help give them to a kid in need.

“Nobody rides a bike for the first time and doesn't smile,” says Andy Quandt, owner of The Bike Mobile, which is a van he travels in to fix people's bicycles. But demand for bike repair isn't exactly high in the winter.

To fill his time, Quandt decided to start a chapter of Free Bikes 4 Kidz in Madison. You donate old bikes, volunteers repair and refurbish them, and they're given to a kid in need. The organization is already successful in other parts of the country, especially Minneapolis, where thousands of bikes have been given away.

“I think we all remember the first time we rode our first bikes, and got our first bikes,” says Quandt. “It's something that everybody remembers. It represents freedom, it represents the ability to be mobile."

People dropped off old bikes at SSM Health/Dean Group locations Saturday. It's not too late to help if you missed the collection drive. Click here for more information.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.