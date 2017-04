The Overture Center for the Arts is gearing up for a living legend. Patti LaBelle, known for belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, will perform in Overture Hall on Thursday, January 12.

“Godmother of Soul” heading to Madison for a concert in Overture Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Talk about a night to remember. Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor got to meet the "Godmother of Soul," Patti LaBelle.

LaBelle performed Thursday night at The Overture Center for the Arts.

Known for belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets, LaBelle performed for 90 minutes leaving fans on their feet.

