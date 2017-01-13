CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy, officer free deer from fence

Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Though authorities received several hundred tips about Jakubowski over the past week, it was a retired clinical psychologist who actually came face to face with the suspect on his land.More >>
The nationwide manhunt for Joseph Jakubowski came to an end on a piece of rural property in Vernon County Friday.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
guns stolen, arrest, Robert Ambrose, Lincoln Elementary School, JanesvilleMore >>
Authorities have arrested a 55-year-old man whom they believe stole a gun and hid it near the area of Lincoln Elementary School.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>