CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy, officer free deer from fence

GRANT COUNTY (WKOW) -- A deer in Grant County is hopefully enjoying its freedom after two officers freed it from a fence.

It was all caught on camera and shared on the Grant County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Grant County Deputy Keller and Boscobel Police Officer Matthews were able to get the deer free and once they did, the deer jumped back over the fence and continued on its run.

Officials say it looks like the deer wasn't hurt.