UPDATE: All lanes of eastbound I-90 open near Portage after semi accident

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes of I-90/94 at Wisconsin 33 are now open after an early morning accident involving a semi.

Crews worked for several hours to get the semi upright and moved off the road,

All lanes reopened to traffic at about 8:05 a.m.

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- One eastbound lane of I-90/94 is closed at Wisconsin 33 for an accident involving a semi.

Columbia County dispatchers tell us the semi rolled over into the ditch around 5:00 a.m. The driver has minor injuries.

The left lane of eastbound I-90 is closed. This is near Portage, at Wisconsin 33.

The sheriff's office tells 27 News is could take several hours for crews to pull the semi out of the ditch. Expects delays Friday morning if you travel on that stretch of the interstate.

