UPDATE: AWOL inmate found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Kyle Kokesh was arrested Monday morning and returned to the custody of the Dane County Jail.

A Dane County Sheriff's Office detective working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Kokesh at a hotel on Hayes Road in Madison.

In addition to facing a charge of escape, Kokesh will also be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Samantha Verhein was also arrested with Kokesh. She will be charged with harboring and aiding a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is also being held in the Dane County Jail.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An inmate at a Dane County work release facility went AWOL after escaping from an emergency exit door that was unlocked from the inside.

Kyle Kokesh, an inmate at the Ferris Center off Rimrock Road in Madison, left out the back door without authorization.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, inmates at this facility are allowed to leave on work release privileges -- if they're authorized.

In the past four months, there have been two other AWOL incidents at the center, with both cases involving the inmates walking out the back door unauthorized.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney says despite similar AWOL cases there are no plans to increase security at the center since all inmates are classified as a "minimum security risk".

"If I had a concern there was a risk to the community, they wouldn't be out there in the first place," said Sheriff Mahoney.

The Ferris Center holds around 200 inmates at a time. All inmates are sentenced with Huber privileges and can leave unsupervised for up to eight to twelve hours a day. The center is designed to house people to sleep at night and go out into the community during the day.

But when an inmate leaves without permission, Sheriff Mahoney finds it to be a slap in the face.

"The fact that they don't take the relationship with the Sheriff's Office and their classification seriously, and that's why when they do return, and I have every confidence that [Kokesh] will be returning, this isn't baseball, he won't get two more strikes," Sheriff Mahoney said.

According to Sheriff Mahoney, in most cases, AWOL inmates are found in a short amount of time, they are then brought back into custody where they will be transferred to a higher security facility with their Huber privileges revoked.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities in Dane County are searching for an inmate that went AWOL Thursday night.

According to officials, Kyle S. Kokesh left the Ferris Center at 2120 Rimrock Road through a fire exit around 9:40 p.m.

Kokesh was last seen wearing the blue Dane County Jail uniform.

He is 5'10", 210Ibs and has numerous forearm tattoos.

Kokesh is currently serving a 30 day Huber sentence for Contempt of Court.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kyle Kokesh is asked to call 911.