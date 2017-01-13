Flight diverted to Madison for medical emergency, passenger take - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Flight diverted to Madison for medical emergency, passenger taken to hospital

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Delta flight diverted to Madison Friday morning for a medical emergency.  

Dane County Regional Airport communications person, Brent McHenry, says a person onboard was sick on the flight from Cincinnati to Minneapolis.  The person was alert when landed and taken to the hospital for treatment.

