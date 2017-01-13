UPDATE: Several water main breaks in Madison Friday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Several water main breaks in Madison Friday

UDPATE (WKOW) --- The Madison Water Utility says all of the water main breaks have been repaired.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) --- Madison Water Utility crews are out working on several water main breaks Friday morning in Madison.

Here are the current locations we know of:

1200 block of Menomonie Lane, near Cherokee Marsh

1600 block of Anderson, near Madison College

1200 block of Frisch, due to hill street Piping Rock and Chapel Hill are ice covered

Crews are working on the fix and sanding the area as many of these are very icy.

We will continue to update these water main breaks here on WKOW.com

