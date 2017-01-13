UPDATE: 11-year-old suspected in 15 theft cases in Madison and Fitchburg

MADISON (WKOW) - Police say an 11-year-old boy from Madison is suspected in 11 theft cases in the city starting on Christmas Eve.

Madison police announced the boy's suspected involvement in the crimes late Friday morning, after Fitchburg police officials announced the same boy is suspected of four theft cases in their jurisdiction. The charges being referred by Fitchburg police include a felony theft charge and a strong armed robbery charge.

The boy was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

Fitchburg police say a 25-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the crimes. A Madison police news release also says, in some instances, the boy was working with an adult male, identified as his mother's boyfriend.

The man is currently in the Dane County Jail on a parole hold. Madison police say, at times, he acted as a lookout as the child jumped business counters and stole money from cash registers. In the commission of other crimes, the man distracted clerks as the child ventured into employee-only areas of stores to steal items – including credit cards – that belong to employees.

The Madison police release notes the boys was taken into custody Wednesday night after he was spotted inside the Walmart on Watts Road in Madison. The boy was the subject of a warning e-mail sent by Madison police to businesses in the department's West District. Police say security noticed the boy was trying to use stolen credit cards to buy things.

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Fitchburg Police Department says an 11-year-old male faces charges in a strong armed robbery and several thefts from this year and last.

The juvenile, along with a 25-year-old man were both identified and taken into custody on January 9 for their suspected involvement. The crimes happened in Fitchburg and Madison.

The juvenile was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center. The adult was taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Fitchburg Police Department is referring charges against the 11-year-old to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. The most recent case was the robbery at the Pick N Save on Cahill Main on January 7. The young man faces charged of Strong Armed Robbery and Felony Theft for that case. Police also say the minor was responsible for thefts at the Cost Cutters on Cahill Main January 6 and Tabby & Jacks Pet Supplies in the same shopping complex January 5. Police think he was also responsible for a theft at the same Pick N Save store on Cahill Main in July of 2016.

The 25-year-old man faces charges only for the January 7 incident at the Pick N Save. Police say they've referred charges of Party to a Crime of Strong Armed Robbery, Party to a Crime of Felony Theft and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.