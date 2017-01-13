Injured Jordy Nelson not ready for Sunday's playoff with Cowboys

Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
You might want to double check what the Easter bunny brings today.More >>
You might want to double check what the Easter bunny brings today.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
The Georgia native came to Wisconsin as a safety, but now he's moving closer to the ball as an inside linebacker.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
guns stolen, arrest, Robert Ambrose, Lincoln Elementary School, JanesvilleMore >>
Authorities have arrested a 55-year-old man whom they believe stole a gun and hid it near the area of Lincoln Elementary School.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
Police are still treating a threat made against churches in the Sussex area as an active case.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
"We just want to help Joe," Donald McLean of Janesville tells 27 News.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
The city of Madison is seeing records for the average single-family home, the rise of value of commercial property, and value of new construction this year.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
We show you how one of the prison farms here in Wisconsin is run and how it impacts the state and the inmates in the program.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
The Egg Hunt at the Executive Residence will now take place on Saturday as originally scheduled for those that were pre-registered.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Authorities in Iowa County are investigating a crash where a woman was seriously hurt.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>
Two people were sent to the hospital after a house fire on the north side of MadisonMore >>