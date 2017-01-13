Injured Jordy Nelson not ready for Sunday's playoff with Cowboys - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Injured Jordy Nelson not ready for Sunday's playoff with Cowboys

Posted: Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Receiver Jordy Nelson will miss the Green Bay Packers' divisional round playoff game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys because of injured ribs.

Coach Mike McCarthy said on Friday that Nelson would not be medically cleared to take part in the team's final practice on Saturday, and that the medical staff determined that he wouldn't be ready for the game.

Nelson had an NFL-high 14 touchdown catches in the regular season as quarterback Aaron Rodgers' top target in the Packers' prolific passing attack.

The wide receiver was hurt in the second quarter of the Packers' 38-13 win in a wild-card game last weekend against the New York Giants during a hit by safety Leon Hall. The move leaves Green Bay without the NFL leader in touchdown receptions during the regular season. Nelson had 97 receptions for 1,257 yards in helping the Packers win the NFC North.

McCarthy said Nelson's status moving forward will be determined on Monday if Green Bay advances to the NFC title game.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.