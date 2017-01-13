Green Bay Packer Sam Shields charged with possession of marijuana

GREEN BAY (WKOW) --- Green Bay cornerback Sam Shields is charged with possession of marijuana.

The Packers released this statement to our sister station WBAY.

“The Packers are aware of the matter involving Sam Shields. We will refrain from making any further comment as it is an ongoing legal matter.”

The criminal complaint says investigators went to Shields' home in October on suspicions of drug related activity based off of mail sent to his home.

Police say Shields answered his door holding a cell phone and a "blunt."

Shields allowed police to search the home and admitted to having marijuana in his home.

The criminal complaint states Shields showed them a cupboard containing “several jars of green plant material that was consistent in appearance with marijuana.”

In the search, investigators found candy and muffins believed to contain edible marijuana and clear plastic food bags that "smelled like raw marijuana."

Tests of the candy, muffins and green plants did come back positive for THC.

The mail investigators linked to Shields was from Parker, Colorado.

Shields’ attorneys appeared in court on the player’s behalf Friday morning and entered a “not guilty plea.” A judge ordered a $500 signature bond. The attorneys denied to provide comment to WBAY.