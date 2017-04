JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Wilda the five-year-old pit bull terrier mix is looking for a new home.

She came to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin as a stray. Dalton Roadruck with the humane society says Wilda is very playful, but may not be great for young children. She does well with most other dogs, though.

If you'd like to meet Wilda or any other animal at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, click here.