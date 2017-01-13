17-year-old in custody after loaded gun found in backpack at Eas - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

17-year-old in custody after loaded gun found in backpack at East High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a teen has been taken into custody after a loaded handgun was found in a backpack at East High School Friday morning.

Officials say a MPD Educational Resource Officer and school staff had received information that a 17-year-old boy had brought the weapon to school.

The student was in the middle of talking with a police officer and school staff in an office when he tried to leave. Authorities say a struggle took place, and a MPD officer suffered a minor injury while helping gain control of the suspect.

The 17-year-old did not threaten anyone with the weapon and did not remove it from his backpack while at school.

