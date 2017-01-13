Digging Deeper: Janesville decides not to bill for political campaign visits including $50,000 Trump rally

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Municipalities from across the state are still waiting for political campaigns to pay up.

A new Center for Public Integrity Report shows cities across Wisconsin are trying to get different political campaigns to pay their police protection bills, in many cases these total tens of thousands of dollars.

In Green Bay, for instance, the report shows Democratic Nominee Hillary Clinton still owes $11,000. President-Elect Donald Trump owes more than $18,000. But that's not close to what Janesville taxpayers will pay.

"The Trump visit was $50,000," Janesville Police Chief David Moore said about Trump's costly trip on March 29, 2016.

"The Trump visit was a big event, that was much larger than we have had in the past, much more expensive," he said.

Overtime and 200 auxiliary officers helped Janesville Police keep the peace, even after an unsolved pepper spray incident broke out.

Chief Moore says about a week after the Trump visit, city administration met and decided not to invoice any political campaigns that come to Janesville.

"Our experience goes back to George Bush in 2004, we provided security for that event," Chief Moore said. "We never saw any payments," he added.

Plus, Janesville's top cop says a high-profile politician living in city limits creates a billable double standard.

"We're very fortunate to have Speaker Ryan in Janesville," Chief Moore said. "We work very closely with him and Capitol Police frequently," he added.

27 News posed the question of whether it's fair for politicos to pay at a popular Janesville coffee shop, Mocha Motion.

"If the Queen of England came, would we send her a bill for police protection?" Life-long resident Terry Donaldson, Jr. said. He believes it's an honor to have these kinds of visits.

"I come from a business aspect, when you have a dignitary come to town, you are having thousands of people going to the mall, the hotel, they pay the room tax, so I think there is an unseen impact that you don't realize."

While others like Rock County resident Joe Weum says he's pretty steamed hearing the news.

"I believe the candidates have enough money to afford paying their own way," Weum said. He believes cost, however, shouldn't deter free speech. "You have to do it for everyone, when groups like the KKK come to town, would they get invoiced? It has to be consistent," he added.

Chief David Moore says he believes the move is for the best.

"Between our belief that this is a service that we owe our community and the experience of payment, we decided not to do these billings," he said.