Armed robber hits Middleton bank

Surveillance images of the suspect as released by the Middleton Police Dept.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in Middleton Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo Bank at 6622 University Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the suspect showed a black handgun, got an undisclosed amount of money and took off on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, about 5'7'' tall with a thin build.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or may have information on it should call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or the Tipster line at 608-824-7304.