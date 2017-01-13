No one injured in north side house fire in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire officials say no one was injured in a house fire that broke out on the city's north side early Friday evening.

Responders arrived at the home at 2356 Superior Street a little after 5:00 p.m. to find flames showing, but later determined the home was unoccupied. Cynthia Schuster, the Madison Fire Department's Public Information Officer, says the fact that it was unoccupied could make it harder to determine how the fire started. "There's obviously no witnesses to tell us what they saw from the beginning. But we'll have to do as many interviews as possible with witnesses, as well as just looking at the evidence to try to find out what might have happened to lead to the fire," says Schuster.

Officials on the scene tell Channel 27 News the fire was called in by a neighbor.

Firefighters have now cleared from the location - and their investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

Damage estimates are not yet available.