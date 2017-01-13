Months-long celebration to mark Capitol's 100th birthday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - This year marks a notable milestone for the state Capitol: its 100th anniversary.

A bipartisan commission is planning a months-long celebration designed to reach people around the state whether they can travel to Madison or not.

Among the plans are an online virtual tour, a 500-square foot temporary museum in the building's rotunda and a commemorative book. Gov. Scott Walker, former Gov. Tommy Thompson and others will speak at a kick-off event January 31 which will draw dignitaries and include a public reception.

The festivities will move outside in the warmer months with a centennial flower garden and a special edition of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's Concerts on the Square.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate President Roger Roth are co-chairing the 11-member commission.