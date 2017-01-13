Severe strain of flu hits Northeast Wisconsin

DE PERE (WKOW) -- A strain of influenza hitting Northeast Wisconsin is especially bad, and can cause more severe symptoms than usual. Dozens of people in the area have already been hospitalized from it - and flu season hasn’t peaked yet.

WKOW'S Green Bay affiliate WBAY reports Northeast Wisconsin is seeing more cases of the flu this year than the rest of the state. The area is also seeing a majority of cases test positive as Influenza A, which the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said has caused more severe symptoms and death in the past.

The health department says flu season likely hasn’t peaked and it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Officials said the shot takes a few weeks to take effect so getting it sooner rather than later is good.