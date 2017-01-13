UW-Madison awards record number of Ph.D.s

Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
Police say a 24-year-old pedestrian was killed. Two pedestrians and the driver were hurt. Officials believe alcohol may be a factor in the crash.More >>
A Beloit man is in jail after authorities say he nearly hit a Rock County deputy's squad car.More >>
A Beloit man is in jail after authorities say he nearly hit a Rock County deputy's squad car.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say captured fugitive Joseph Jakubowski wanted to "get off the grid," and was living in a primitive camp set up in Vernon County before his capture early Friday morning.More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Sorrell A. Gilmore failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job early that morning.More >>
Here's the story of some of the traditions behind the treats and gifts given during the springtime religious holiday.More >>
Here's the story of some of the traditions behind the treats and gifts given during the springtime religious holiday.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
Madison Police are investigating reports of a non-life threatening stabbing.More >>
If you already bought Easter candy this year, you're part of history.More >>
If you already bought Easter candy this year, you're part of history.More >>
You might want to double check what the Easter bunny brings today.More >>
You might want to double check what the Easter bunny brings today.More >>
Product testing for the peas by the State of Florida found they were contaminated with listeria bacteria.More >>
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand frozen peas.More >>
The Latest on the failed launch of a North Korean missile Sunday from the country's east coast (all times local):More >>
The Latest on the failed launch of a North Korean missile Sunday from the country's east coast (all times local):More >>
The Dane County and Westside Farmers Markets kicked off their 2017 season Saturday. Dane County Framers Market is the largest produce-only farmers market in the country.More >>
The Dane County and Westside Farmers Markets kicked off their 2017 season Saturday. Dane County Framers Market is the largest produce-only farmers market in the country.More >>
The peaceful ending to the 10-day manhunt has allowed for a spring tradition to continue at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
The peaceful ending to the 10-day manhunt has allowed for a spring tradition to continue at the Governor's Mansion.More >>
Kids and adults celebrated the Easter weekend today during the 15th Annual Easter Hat Parade on Capitol Square.More >>
Kids and adults celebrated the Easter weekend today during the 15th Annual Easter Hat Parade on Capitol Square.More >>
A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.More >>
A child has been transported to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car.More >>