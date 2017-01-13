UW-Madison awards record number of Ph.D.s - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW-Madison awards record number of Ph.D.s

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison is now third in the nation for number of Ph.D.s awarded, according to 2015 data from the Survey of Earned Doctorates (SED). The SED is a federally funded project that has collected the data for nearly 60 years.

When broken down by broad field, the 836 Ph.D.s awarded last year place UW-Madison second in physical and earth sciences graduates, fourth in life sciences, and in the top 15 for all other fields.

In total, American universities awarded 55,006 Ph.D.s in 2015.

According to the most current 2016 SED data, 75 percent of UW-Madison Ph.D. recipients had secured jobs or were in negotiation at the time of graduation. This is notably higher than the national average of 62 percent.

