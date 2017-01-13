City offer free sand to maintain sidewalks in icy weather - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City offer free sand to maintain sidewalks in icy weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is giving away free sand to help property owners keep sidewalks safe this winter.

City ordinance requires property owners to treat sidewalks with sand or salt to provide traction when ice cannot be removed.

Free sand can be found at the following locations:

East Side

  • Sycamore Park (parking lot across from the Streets Division offices at 4602 Sycamore Avenue)
  • Monona Golf Course (front parking lot by the waste oil site at the corner of Monona Avenue and East Dean Road)
  • Olbrich Park (softball parking lot off of Walter Street)
  • Reindahl Park (Portage Avenue parking lot)
  • Warner Park (softball parking lot near N. Sherman Avenue)
  • School Road Waste Oil Site (intersection of School and Wheeler Roads)
  • Demetral Park (softball parking lot off of Sixth Street)
  • Tenney Park (beach parking lot of of Sherman Avenue)

West Side

  • Garner Park (parking lot off of Rosa Road)
  • Elver Park (softball parking lot off McKenna Boulevard)
  • Brittingham Park (entrance off  W. Washington Avenue)
  • Glenway Golf Course (parking lot off Speedway Road)
  • Spring Harbor Parking Lot (the corner of Norman Way and Lake Mendota Drive)
  • Yard Waste Site (402 South Point Road)
