Recruits graduate to MFD Fire Academy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Weeks of hard work and intensive training have paid of for 18 recruits with the Madison Fire Department, who graduated Friday.

Officials say the class had to go through the basics of firefighting, EMT training, Hazardous Material Operations training, rope rescue deployment, vehicle extradition, elevator entrapment, and fire prevention, among other things.

The curriculum also included community service. Recruits visited the American Family Children's Hospital, served dinner at the Catholic Multicultural Center with Fire Fighters Local 311, and participated in the Marine Corps Toys for Tots holiday drive.

This year's class of 18 competed against a pool of over 1,600 applicants to earn a place on the Madison Fire Department.

Each recruit will be assigned to a Madison fire station to continue their education alongside experienced officers and fellow firefighters.