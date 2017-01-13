Recruits graduate to MFD Fire Academy - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Recruits graduate to MFD Fire Academy

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Weeks of hard work and intensive training have paid of for 18 recruits with the Madison Fire Department, who graduated Friday.

Officials say the class had to go through the basics of firefighting, EMT training, Hazardous Material Operations training, rope rescue deployment, vehicle extradition, elevator entrapment, and fire prevention, among other things.

The curriculum also included community service. Recruits visited the American Family Children's Hospital, served dinner at the Catholic Multicultural Center with Fire Fighters Local 311, and participated in the Marine Corps Toys for Tots holiday drive.

This year's class of 18 competed against a pool of over 1,600 applicants to earn a place on the Madison Fire Department.

Each recruit will be assigned to a Madison fire station to continue their education alongside experienced officers and fellow firefighters.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.