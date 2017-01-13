Packers Playoff Pep Rally in Green Bay - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers Playoff Pep Rally in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker declared Friday "Green and Gold Day" in Wisconsin, ahead of the Packers' playoff game against the Cowboys.
    Packers fans are gearing up for Sunday, especially those in the team's home city.
    The city of Green Bay hosted a pep rally Friday.
    There was a decent turnout, despite temperatures in the single digits.
    Headgear was essential, some more elaborate than others.
"The Green Bay Packers are going to win over the Dallas Cowboys and we're going to be number 1. And LI means Super Bowl 51. We're going to take this puppy this year and I'm going to root the Packers on all the way through," fan Christopher Handler told WBAY.
    At the rally, the city served up the winnings of a friendly wager between the mayors of Green Bay and New York; New York-style cheesecake and bagels.

