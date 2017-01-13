Packers bar in Dallas thriving this weekend

DALLAS (WKOW) -- Many Cheeseheads are heading to Texas for the game, but some of them already live in the Dallas area.

One of their hotspots is Vernon's Gastropub.

The establishment prides itself as being the biggest Packers hangout in the Dallas area.

It hosts a group that calls itself the "North Texas Cheddarheads."

"It's like living inside the beehive. A little tiny safe haven and a bunch of wasps outside. Go Pack Go," said fan Bryan Switzer.

The pub planned a Wisconsin-flavored feast Friday night: cheese curds, brats and a fish fry, with more events to come this weekend.

