Former jail officer fights charges he illegally helped inmate

ELKHORN (WKOW) -- A 12 year veteran of the Walworth County jail staff is fighting charges filed against him after he says he was just trying to do the right thing.

Cheyne Count lost his job last May after being caught giving four Tylenol tablets to a work-release inmate who had a broken tooth, after his request to send the inmate to an emergency room across the street was denied.

"I was there to provide safety and wellness to the inmates. That's my job. I thought that's what I was doing. I don't have any more to this story. It was over Tylenol," Count told WISN.

Count was asked to resign and was then charged with two felonies, later reduced to misdemeanors for encouraging a probation violation and disorderly conduct.

Jail supervisors suspected that the inmate was using the broken tooth as an excuse to go to the emergency room at the same time as his mother, who was also an inmate.

Count says he wasn't aware of that, and was only trying to help someone he thought was in pain.

The Walworth County Sheriff's department has not responded to requests for comment.