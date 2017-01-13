Parker, Antetokounpo top Heat, 116-108

Freshman Kaitlyn Menz threw a complete game and picked up her 18th win of the season. She dealt out two strikeouts but only allowed six hits and one run.More >>
Despite resuming game one nearly 19 hours after it began, the Wisconsin softball team picked up a 5-2 win over Purdue in the first game of the series before falling, 5-4, to the Boilermakers in the second matchup of the day.More >>
The game will resume on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the top of the fifth inning and the doubleheader will proceed as normal 20 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.More >>
Senior Jenny Ryan and junior Annie Pankowski will join UW alums Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby and Jessie Vetter at the evaluation camp in Tampa, Florida.More >>
President Donald Trump is reportedly planning a trip to the headquarters of Snap-on Tools in Kenosha Tuesday.More >>
CLEVELAND (AP) -- Cleveland's police chief says a manhunt is underway for a suspect that police say killed a man while streaming the homicide live on Facebook. Calvin Williams said Sunday that he's urging Steve Stephens to turn himself in and not to "do anymore harm to anybody." Police say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network. It was up for about three hours before it was removed. The suspect said in the video he has also killed more than a dozen ...More >>
CHICAGO (AP) -- United Airlines is changing a company policy and will no longer allow crew members to displace customers already onboard an airplane. The change comes after a passenger, Dr. David Dao, was dragged from a fully-booked United Express flight in Chicago because he refused to give up his seat to make room for crew members. Cellphone video of the incident sparked widespread outrage and created a public-relations nightmare for United. Under the change outlined in an interna...More >>
Product testing for the peas by the State of Florida found they were contaminated with listeria bacteria.More >>
Lakeside Foods, a Wisconsin based food producer, is voluntarily recalling nearly 1,600 bags of its 16 oz. Season's Choice Brand frozen peas.More >>
After lots of anticipation and hours of watching the web stream, April Giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in New York state is having her baby calf.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker is set to sign into law a bill that would legalize possession of a marijuana extract used to treat seizures.More >>
Crews in Clark County were able to put out a fire at the famous Bellagio Hotel and Casino late Thursday night.More >>
Doctors in Wisconsin say influenza is still widespread, even though it peaked several weeks ago.More >>
The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.More >>
Comedian Charlie Murphy died Wednesday at age 57, his publicist says, after battling leukemia. He is the older brother of Eddie Murphy.More >>
