Wilcox accepts five-year deal to become Cal's next head coach

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- After just one season with the Badgers, defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is heading back out West to become Cal's next head coach.

ESPN's Brett McMurphy broke the news on Friday night. The deal is for five years.

Wilcox was a Cal assistant from 2003 to 2005 before making stops at Boise State (2006-09), Tennessee (2010-11), Washington (2012-12), USC (2014-15), and Wisconsin (2016).

This will be Wilcox's first head-coaching job.