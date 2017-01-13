No. 1 Badgers light the lamp nine times in shutout vs. St. Cloud State

MADISON, Wis. (Per UW Athletics) – Juniors Annie Pankowski and Emily Clark each recorded a hat trick as the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated past St. Cloud State, 9-0, on Friday night at LaBahn Arena.

The pair became the first Wisconsin (19-2-1, 14-2-1-1 WCHA) duo to record hat tricks in the same game since Hilary Knight and Madison Packer accomplished the feat on Feb. 29, 2011 against Minnesota State.

Clark scored twice in the first period before Pankowski recorded her second natural hat trick of the season early in the second period. Clark capped off the scoring for UW in its four-goal second period.

Freshmen Abby Roque, Presley Norby and Mekenzie Steffen scored in the third period to give UW its’ first nine-goal game since a 9-1 win at Lindenwood on Oct. 6, 2012.

Ann-Renée Desbiens earned her first start since suffering a lower-body injury while playing for Team Canada last month as the senior stopped all 17 shots she faced from St. Cloud State (6-15-2, 4-12-1-1 WCHA) to earn her ninth shutout of the season. Desbiens holds a 15-1-1 record in net and leads the NCAA in goals-against average (0.70), save percentage (.959) and winning percentage (.912).

UW outshot St. Cloud State 43-17, marking the 22nd time this year UW has outshot its opponent.

The two teams wrap up their WCHA series on Saturday in a “Fill the Bowl” contest at the Kohl Center. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. and fans can watch the game on Fox Sports Wisconsin.