D.C. online watchdog group spots Wisconsin school threat on Twitter

MERRILL (WKOW) -- A school shooting threat on Twitter was discovered by watchdogs hundreds of miles away, who alerted police.

Washington, D.C.-based Tactical Institute saw a tweet Friday that claimed a student would shoot up a school in Merrill. “We went immediately to Merrill P.D., we felt time was of the essence and they were great,” said Tactical Institute founder Bob Dowling. “They immediately got on the phone with us, took the information down, made instant notification to the school resource officer and handled it very, very professionally.

Our Wausau sister station reports Merrill Police put the school on lockdown at about noon Friday. They were able to find the student linked to the tweet, and conducted an interview. They determined there was no credible threat to students' safety, and classes went on as normal.

Merrill Police wouldn't release any more information about the student or the Twitter threat.

Tactical Institute is a private, for-profit group that's not affiliated with any government agency. Its mission is to monitor social media looking for threats like the one found in Merrill Friday.