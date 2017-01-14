Saturday is National Dress Up Your Pet Day

Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend anchor Savanna Tomei and her cat Kiki.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Saturday, January 14 is National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

The goal, according to the website of the national "holiday", is to promote pet adoption and get attention for homeless animals. And of course, to spread happiness!

You can share your photos on our Facebook page or with the hashtag #dressupyourpetday.