Man burned in assisted living center fire in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Fire officials say many disabled residents in Sun Prairie were able to be relocated safely after a fire broke out the Faith Living Center early this morning.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 131t Clarmar Drive around 4:30 this morning to find a smoke-filled room on the second floor. A fire near the bed was easily controlled with an extinguisher and Sun Prairie EMS took the resident to UW hospital with minor burns.

Fire crews and police officers on the scene took other residents to another part of the building and attended to them.

Officials say there was about $20,000 in damage done to the room where the fire started. Its cause remains under investigation.