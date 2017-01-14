Broadcast times, channels set for NFL Divisional Playoffs this w - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Broadcast times, channels set for NFL Divisional Playoffs this weekend


By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- As the National Football League heads into the Divisional Playoffs this weekend, all four games are rematches from the regular season.  NFL officials say that's the first time that has happened since the 2010 season. 

DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS  

All times Central 

Today's games : SATURDAY,  JANUARY 14TH  

1. SEAHAWKS vs. FALCONS                Fox   3:35  PM    
2. TEXANS at New England Patriots    CBS   7:15 PM  
 

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15TH  
1. PACKERS AT COWBOYS      Fox         3:40  PM   

  • This is the eighth postseason meeting between the teams with the Cowboys leading the series 4-3.  Including the postseason, the all-time series between the teams is tied at 17. Dallas knocked off Green Bay 30-16 at Lambeau Field in October.   

2. STEELERS AT CHIEFS          NBC        7:20

  • ?Due to public safety concerns with expected storms this weekend in the Kansas City area, NFL officials moved the Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC to Sunday.

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS  -- next week,  Sunday, January 22nd

2:05 on Fox      TBD   v.  TBD
5:40p on CBS   TBD   v.  TBD

SUPERBOWL  
Sunday, February 5

5:30 on Fox       TBD   v. TBD

