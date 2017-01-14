School employee in Maryland fired for Tweet about student's spelling

Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan border

Afghan officials say 36 fighters with the Islamic State group were killed in a U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in a remote eastern part of the country, near the Pakistan border

The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."

The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 militants in eastern Afghanistan, officials say, with villagers in the remote, mountainous area describing being terrified by the "earsplitting blast."

A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip

A tourist wondered at first if the flames he saw whipping across the roof of a Bellagio resort shopping complex were part of the iconic dancing fountain show on the Las Vegas Strip

A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injection

A medical supply company says a drug it sold to Arkansas that will be used to execute seven inmates before the end of the month wasn't intended to be used for lethal injection

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclub

Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has been acquitted in a double slaying prosecutors say was fueled by his anger over a drink spilled at a Boston nightclub

A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property

A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific region

Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific region

Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''

Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''

Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''

Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic

States are beginning to outline new ways to evaluate their schools, mixing traditional measures like test scores with things like physical fitness and whether children feel safe in school.

States are beginning to outline new ways to evaluate their schools, mixing traditional measures like test scores with things like physical fitness and whether children feel safe in school.

Arkansas is fighting on multiple fronts to begin a series of double-executions.

Arkansas is fighting on multiple fronts to begin a series of double-executions.

Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they say shot and killed an elderly passerby and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.

Police in Ohio are urging residents in surrounding states on Monday to be on alert for a man who they say shot and killed an elderly passerby and then posted a gruesome video of the killing on Facebook.

Man accused of Facebook video killing said he 'just snapped'

Man accused of Facebook video killing said he 'just snapped'

Students have headed back to classes at a San Bernardino elementary school for the first time since a gunman opened fire last week and killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.

Students have headed back to classes at a San Bernardino elementary school for the first time since a gunman opened fire last week and killed a teacher and 8-year-old boy.

Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed Monday.

Before his death, Prince abused opioid pain pills, suffered withdrawal symptoms and received at least one opioid prescription under his bodyguard's name, according to search warrants and affidavits unsealed Monday.

An affidavit says a doctor prescribed the painkiller oxycodone for Prince under the name of the musician's friend to protect his privacy.

An affidavit says a doctor prescribed the painkiller oxycodone for Prince under the name of the musician's friend to protect his privacy.

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman missing in Grand Canyon National Park after they were swept down a creek while crossing it in a remote part of the park.

Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy and a 62-year-old woman missing in Grand Canyon National Park after they were swept down a creek while crossing it in a remote part of the park.

Experienced hiker swept away in Grand Canyon along with teen

Experienced hiker swept away in Grand Canyon along with teen

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic.

A Hawaii man is accused of killing his mother and stuffing her decapitated head and body parts in seven plastic bags in the refrigerator freezer of the Waikiki apartment they shared.

A Hawaii man is accused of killing his mother and stuffing her decapitated head and body parts in seven plastic bags in the refrigerator freezer of the Waikiki apartment they shared.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A school system employee in Maryland who had a lighthearted quarrel with a student on Twitter over the student's spelling has been fired.

Katie Nash tells The Frederick News-Post that she was fired on Friday afternoon from her $44,000-a-year job.

A Frederick County Public Schools spokesman confirmed that Nash had been let go, without providing details.

Nash ran the school district's Twitter account. On Jan. 5, a student tweeted to the account, asking that schools be closed "tammarow."

Nash responded from the district's account, "But then how would you learn how to spell 'tomorrow?'" She says she was told not to tweet anymore after the interaction.

Nash says she understands why she was let go and that she didn't "want to be a distraction to the school system."