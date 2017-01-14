Rally for immigrants' rights in Milwaukee, across the nation Sat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rally for immigrants' rights in Milwaukee, across the nation Saturday

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people from across Wisconsin rallied in the streets of Milwaukee Saturday, fighting for the rights of immigrants and refugees.

 Donald Trump is sworn in as president in less than a week and demonstrators say they're worried he may take away protections for immigrants. Voces de la Frontera, an action group in Wisconsin hosted the rally. Its members are pledging to fight Trump-led policies that would weaken or take away protections for immigrants and refugees.

Speakers from that group say they want new legislation to make cities like Milwaukee a sanctuary for immigrants and their families.

"We're extremely pumped up," Christine Neumann-Ortiz, with Voces, tells our sister station WISN-TV. "From the moment of the election, we've been organizing hard and we're inspired because there's unifying force that the Trump campaign and now administration has created."

This rally is part of a national day of action, with events held in 70 communities across the country.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.