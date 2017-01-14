Rally for immigrants' rights in Milwaukee, across the nation Saturday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hundreds of people from across Wisconsin rallied in the streets of Milwaukee Saturday, fighting for the rights of immigrants and refugees.

Donald Trump is sworn in as president in less than a week and demonstrators say they're worried he may take away protections for immigrants. Voces de la Frontera, an action group in Wisconsin hosted the rally. Its members are pledging to fight Trump-led policies that would weaken or take away protections for immigrants and refugees.

Speakers from that group say they want new legislation to make cities like Milwaukee a sanctuary for immigrants and their families.



"We're extremely pumped up," Christine Neumann-Ortiz, with Voces, tells our sister station WISN-TV. "From the moment of the election, we've been organizing hard and we're inspired because there's unifying force that the Trump campaign and now administration has created."

This rally is part of a national day of action, with events held in 70 communities across the country.