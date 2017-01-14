Fans skate with the Badgers Saturday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers Mens Hockey Team made an appearance Saturday at the Edgewater Hotel's skate rink to skate with the public.

The team says the best part about being out and skating with fans is meeting the kids, and seeing how happy they are to be there skating with them.

"All the kids are smiles and stuff, they're having so much fun, they're so happy to see you, it's pretty cool to remember when you were that age and you were out skating on the outdoor rink and see the guys you looked up to so it's fun to give back to them," says Cameron Hughes, center & left wing for the team.

The Badgers say they had a good time and look forward to skating again with the public.

The next game for the Mens Hockey Team is next Friday against Minnesota here in Madison.